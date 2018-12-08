MERRILLVILLE, IN - Ann M. Brantner, age 92, of Merrillville, formerly of Gary, passed away December 5, 2018. She was a 1944 graduate of Tolleston High School; worked 26 years at Anco and was a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic church. Ann loved clothes, jewelry, and shopping. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma and will be deeply missed.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Brantner; daughter, Georgianne Herrera; grandson, Richard Herrera; four brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Sherran (late Dennis) Quinn, Michelle (Kevin) Mihal; grandchildren, Joey (Kristina) Herrera, Sherri Lynn (Kevin) Guzatis, Jason, Valerie and Brian Mihal; great granddaughters, Bailee Mihal and Yazzmyne Lopez; great grandsons, Matthew Sayger Herrera, Aaron Herrera; brother, Frank (Joan) Petruch; many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service for Ann will be Monday, December 10, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Friends are invited to visit with her family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at BURNS (HOBART). Services will terminate at BURNS with a private interment to follow.