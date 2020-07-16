Ann M. Kosarko (nee Lisek)
HAMMOND, IN — Ann M. Kosarko (nee Lisek), 84, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Kurt Kosarko, Geri Kosarko and Diane Kosarko; two grandchildren, Jacob "Jake" Kosarko and Katie Rose Kosarko; step-granddaughter, Jillian Langer; former daughter-in-law, Robin Kosarko; two sisters, Teri (Dan) Kalinowski and Chris (Hank) Trzupek; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Barth P. Kosarko, and parents, Peter and Chestine Lisek.
Funeral services Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin), with the Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (There will be a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing will be required the day of visitation and the morning of the funeral).
Mrs. Kosarko was a Hammond resident for the past 57 years. She loved cooking, reading, baking, walking, and all in all was a wonderful homemaker. Ann never forgot a family member's birthday, with her baking a cake, sending a card and also a lamb cake at Easter for everyone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Humane Indiana, (formerly the Humane Society of the Calumet Area), would be appreciated.
