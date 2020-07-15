× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ann M. Kosarko (nee Lisek)

HAMMOND, IN — Ann M. Kosarko (nee Lisek), 84, of Hammond, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, on Monday, July 13, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Kurt Kosarko, Geri Kosarko and Diane Kosarko; two grandchildren, Jacob "Jake" Kosarko and Katie Rose Kosarko; step-granddaughter, Jillian Langer; former daughter-in-law, Robin Kosarko; two sisters, Teri (Dan) Kalinowski and Chris (Hank) Trzupek; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Barth P. Kosarko, and parents, Peter and Chestine Lisek.

Funeral services Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Aven., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin), with the Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (There will be a limit of 50 people in the funeral home at one time, masks and social distancing will be required the day of visitation and the morning of the funeral).