May 6, 1925 - Jan. 14, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Ann Magurean, age 96, of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Ann is survived by her children: Joyce (late James) Goszewski, Greg (late Mary Ann) Magurean and J. Kevin (Deb) Magurean; five grandchildren: JJ (Julie) Goszewski, Jenni (Bailey) Kasch, Jamie Goszewski, Matt (Missy) Magurean and Curt (Mary) Magurean; and three great-grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Magurean; son, Mark Magurean; grandson, Jordan Magurean; parents: Constantine and Agatha Denesuk; sister, Mary Komachek; and brothers: John and Michael Denesuk.

Ann was a graduate of Gary Froebel High School Class of 1943. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially lasagna and nut rolls. Ann loved spending time with her family and going to sporting events, where she was the loudest supporter and also scorekeeper. Another favorite past-time was going gambling to the boats with her daughter.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. with Chaplain Rick Green officiating.

Visit Ann's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.