Ann-Margret 'Annie' Mick, age 47, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018. She was born on November 20, 1970 to Edward And Susan Mick in Chicago.
Annie attended Jefferson Elementary School and Gavit High School in Hammond, Indiana where she played in the marching band, and was involved in many activities and clubs. She went on to earn an Associate's degree in computer science.
She worked for Strack & Van Til Food Market in Hammond, Indiana. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her nieces and nephews. Annie always had a smile, kind word, and willingness to please others. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and was an avid animal lover. Her compassion and generosity towards others will be missed.
She is survived by her mother, Susan Mick (Czarnota); sister, Susan (Warren) Meyer (Mick); brothers Michael Mick and Paul (Lawrie) Mick; nieces Natalie and Sophie Meyer, Kendall and Emma Mick; and nephews Theo, Aldan, Isaac, and Ralph Mick. Her father, Edward Mick preceded her in death.
A funeral Mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 11 at 10:00a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 East Joliet Street, Crown Point, IN 46307. Arrangements entrusted to Crown Cremation.