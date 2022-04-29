SCHERERVILLE - Ann Marie Broccoli Bryan Wagman "AMBBW", passed to a better place on April 15, 2022. Originally from Chicago's East side, she grew up in Gary, IN. Graduate of Horace Mann High School, class of 1950. Lived in Griffith for over 50 years, later of Schererville.

Preceded in death by her husband, Bob Wagman; daughter, Patti Wagman; parents, John and Ann Bryan; sister, Lucille (Ed) Lacheta; and brother, Ray Bryan.

Survived by son, Robert (Lori Equihua) Wagman; his children: Robert (Jessica) Wagman, Joseph (Christina) Wagman, and Olivia (Bob) Bannon; daughter, Ami (Randy) Kulik; her children: Annie (Brian) Plackett, Casimir Lewandowski, Patti (Chad) Held; and bonus children: Becca Kulik and Rob Kulik; daughter, Carol (Tom) Kwapich; and her daughter, Ivy Kwapich; son, Stephen (Kathy) Wagman; and his sons: Andrew (Julie) Copeland, Michael Wagman, and Sam (Jordan Berg) Wagman; and great-grandchildren: James, Layla, Sophia, Averi, Ike, Myla, Amelia, Aria, Robert, and Ava. Also survived by sister-in-law, Tillie Bryan.

Our mom will be remembered for her love of family, music, cats, the White Sox and Chicago Bulls. She loved to roller skate starting at Oak Ridge Roller Dome with her brother and sister and continuing past her 80th birthday at Lynwood and Glenwood rinks. Community Hospital volunteer for over 25 years. She loved walking on a beach, anywhere, any time. She taught us many life lessons but most importantly to love one another.

A gathering will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Saturday April 30, 2022, at St. Mary Griffith, 525 N. Broad St. Griffith, IN 46319 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, to Wounded Warriors, a food bank, the Independent Cat Society or the charity of your choice or just take a walk on a beach and think of her.

