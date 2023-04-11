July 9, 1938 - April 6, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Ann Marie "Chee Chee" Lucero (nee Rybicki) age 84, of Highland, IN, formerly of Indiana Harbor, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Bobby; daughters: Karen (Don) Sohl of Fishers, IN, Donna Lucero (Rudy Velasco) of East Chicago, IN; son Jeff Lucero of Indiana Harbor; granddaughters: Dr. Stephanie (Kevin) Loane of Westfield, IN, Leslie (Eric Medema) Igartua of Michigan, Lauren (fiance Mickey Tobin) Igartua of Highland, IN; great-granddaughter Anna Marie Loane of Westfield, IN; also several cousins (Jurasevich's and Magliola). She was preceded in death by her parents: Mary and Joseph Rybicki of Indiana Harbor.

She had retired from the city of East Chicago Police Department with 15 years of service where she was hired as one of the first meter maids in East Chicago and then went on to work for the East Chicago School System where she retired with 25 years of service. She also worked Saturdays for many years for her best friend Dorothy Saksa at Dorothy's Hair Palace in the Harbor. And to top it off, she was always there to give her husband a helping hand when the family was working from home.

"Nana", as she was called by her granddaughters and great-granddaughter, would make time to babysit them. She doted on her children and granddaughters. She was a very caring person and was always there to help her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by her husband, her family, and her many friends.

"God Bless You Cheech" for everything you've done for me and our family. - From your husband Bobby.

A Visitation will be held from 2:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 14, at the funeral home. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Jude Children's Hospital.