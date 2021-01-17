CROWN POINT, IN - Ann Marie Ciannella, (nee Aubrey) age 54, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of New Lenox, IL passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Ann was born November 26, 1966 to Sharon Ruth Bridges, and the late Edward W. Aubrey in Hammond, IN.

Ann was a Highschool graduate from Morton Senior High in 1985. Some of the things she really liked to do was cook, spend time with family and the dogs, read a good book, and shop until she found a bargain. They remember her being a Sunday School teacher and a Girl Scout leader for Troop 464 in New Lenox, IL. Her family describes how she was self-less, caring, and loving of her children.

Ann leaves behind her spouse of 23 years, Chris Ciannella; three children: Emily Ciannella, Anthony Ciannella, Amelia Ciannella; parents, Sharon (Michael) Grove; father-in-law, Frank Ciannella; mother-in-law, Charlene Ciannella; sister, Tammy (Jason) Kueny; nephew Matt (Bethany) Aubrey; niece Angel Aubrey.

Ann is welcomed in to eternity by her maternal grandparents, George and Bettye Bridges.