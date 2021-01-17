CROWN POINT, IN - Ann Marie Ciannella, (nee Aubrey) age 54, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of New Lenox, IL passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Ann was born November 26, 1966 to Sharon Ruth Bridges, and the late Edward W. Aubrey in Hammond, IN.
Ann was a Highschool graduate from Morton Senior High in 1985. Some of the things she really liked to do was cook, spend time with family and the dogs, read a good book, and shop until she found a bargain. They remember her being a Sunday School teacher and a Girl Scout leader for Troop 464 in New Lenox, IL. Her family describes how she was self-less, caring, and loving of her children.
Ann leaves behind her spouse of 23 years, Chris Ciannella; three children: Emily Ciannella, Anthony Ciannella, Amelia Ciannella; parents, Sharon (Michael) Grove; father-in-law, Frank Ciannella; mother-in-law, Charlene Ciannella; sister, Tammy (Jason) Kueny; nephew Matt (Bethany) Aubrey; niece Angel Aubrey.
Ann is welcomed in to eternity by her maternal grandparents, George and Bettye Bridges.
A public visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 4:00PM - 9:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service to honor Ann will take place the following morning, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 with Pastor Dave Hedlin officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be private.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to - Peace Lutheran Church - 1900 E. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL 60451.
In order to help safeguard our community and one another, please wear a mask or facial covering while attending any services at the funeral home or cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Ciannella family.