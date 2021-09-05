HAMMOND, IN - Ann Marie Crook (nee Sajdyk) Age 85, of Hammond, IN peacefully passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Ann is survived by Dearest sister, Dolores Fulte (late, Red); and sister, Carol (Wayne) Simmons; Aunt Josephine (late Mickey) Wydra; and Aunt, Lillian Zoller (late John); special nieces, Janet Fulte Papesh (Ralph) and Carrie Fulte-Meyer (Tom); many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and dear friend, Dorothy Reba.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Doug Crook; parents: Casimer and Pauline Sajdyk; siblings: Lucille (Peter) Solan, Casimer Sajdyk, Jr., Walter "Bo" Sajdyk, Pat (Bob) Farkas, and Lee (Chris, survives) Sajdyk.
Ann was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School where she developed her business skills. To be clocked at typing over 100 words per minute on a manual typewriter in the 1950's while in high school is quite a remarkable achievement. Ann was employed as an executive secretary in area for various businesses. Her exemplary skills, attention to detail, and business savvy made her a perfect fit for Purdue University Calumet where she was a valued employee and mentor for over 30 years. Ann embraced Purdue life. She took many cooking, dance, and computer classes over the years. She was known for waiting at the door at the Purdue Fitness Center so she could get in her very early morning workout.
Ann loved family travel. She cherished the memories of annual trips with Doug, Dolores, and Red to Florida and Wisconsin. The adventures of outlet mall shopping, piano bar singing, feeding the ducks, and visiting Mickey Mouse were shared at many family dinners. Ann was a loving generous woman who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL AND CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Bosco Church in Hammond or the charity of your choice. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com