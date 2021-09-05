Ann Marie Crook (nee Sajdyk)

Ann was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School where she developed her business skills. To be clocked at typing over 100 words per minute on a manual typewriter in the 1950's while in high school is quite a remarkable achievement. Ann was employed as an executive secretary in area for various businesses. Her exemplary skills, attention to detail, and business savvy made her a perfect fit for Purdue University Calumet where she was a valued employee and mentor for over 30 years. Ann embraced Purdue life. She took many cooking, dance, and computer classes over the years. She was known for waiting at the door at the Purdue Fitness Center so she could get in her very early morning workout.