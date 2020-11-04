Ann Marie Horn (nee Bock)

HIGHLAND, IN — Ann Marie Horn (nee Bock), 91, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years William, beloved children, William (Cyndi) Horn, Richard (Marsha) Horn, Patricia (Michael) Lubarski and Brian (Tracy) Horn, 15 cherished grandchildren, six dear great-grandchildren, numerous additional loving family and friends. Ann was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Barbara Jean.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road), Highland, IN, 46322, from 4:00 p.m.. to 6:30 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. John/St. Joe Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Ann was a longtime member of Our Lady of Grace Church, and the Altar and Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Ann's honor would be preferred.

