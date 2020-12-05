Ann Marie Pantalon

She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Holcomb, Debbie Sheets and Diane (Ron) Rentschler; brothers, Michael (Sherrie) Pantalon and Robert (Sandy) Pantalon; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends at her group homes. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Marion (Travis) Pantalon.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin). There will be an 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (25 people allowed in the funeral home at one time, and face masks and social distancing will be required at both the funeral home and St. Casimir Church.