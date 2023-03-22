Ann Marie Pellar passed away at age 66 on March 20, 2023 surrounded by her husband and four loving children. Ann was born on July 27, 1956 in Cheverly, Maryland to William and Emilie Liston. She grew up in Muncie, Indiana surrounded by a large family that included five siblings. Ann was always looking after others. She graduated college with a degree in physical therapy where she was top of her class. It was in graduate school that she found true love with her husband Russell Pellar. There is a quote that says, "Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." This was their relationship as they built a family and love that was one for the ages. Their love provided the perfect example of what a marriage should be to their eight kids and eleven grandchildren. The center of Ann's world was always her husband, children, and grandchildren and she was the center of theirs. She taught them never ending love, kindness, and to be steadfast in their beliefs.