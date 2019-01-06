GRIFFITH, IN - Ann Marie Peters, age 69, of Griffith, Indiana passed away at Methodist Southlake Hospital, Merrillville, IN on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Ann was a 1967 graduate of Saint Peter and Paul, Chicago, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Peters; son, Edward Marciniak; close extended family, and many rescued pets. Ann is survived by her best friend and companion, John Schelfo; daughters: Kelly Motz, Shannon Lentz and Amy Farley; extremely loved grandchildren: Emily Malave, Brian and Kyndell Gallas, Abby and Izzy Farley; Zachary and Cody Marciniak; and close friends that were more like family.
Funeral Services will be Monday, January 7, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Church. A private cremation will follow services.
