WHITING, IN - Ann Marie Timko (nee Kiraly) 79 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, George Timko, Jr.; loving mother of Tracy (Rob) Lowe, Maribeth (Dave) Kennedy, Amy (Joshua) Lopatin and the late Robert Timko; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Ashley) Lowe, Matthew (Stef Wu) Lowe, TJ Lowe, Lauren Kennedy and Brooke Kennedy; adoring great grandma of Emma Grace Lowe; dearest sister of Kathryn (Myron) Kalwinski and the late Kathleen, William and Christine Kiraly; dear sister-in-law of Henry (Paula) Timko; special niece and nephew, Debbie and David Timko; many dear nieces and nephews; with special thanks to the Whiting Fire Dept. and Dunes Hospice.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 1:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, with the Rev. Andrew Summerson of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; interment to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Ann Marie Timko was born on December 22, 1942 to Andrew and Ann (Geber) Kiraly and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1961 and was a member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting. Ann Marie was very creative and enjoyed the arts, music and dance. She played the cello, made beautiful ceramics, watched the Hallmark Channel and especially loved Christmas and spoiling her grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Ann Marie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or Disabled American Veterans, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400