MUNSTER, IN - Ann Miskovich (nee Babinec), 91, of Munster, IN, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, February 26, 2022, surrounded by family who adored her and will honor her legacy of good hair, good food and good conversation. She knew her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Jim, almost all her life, after meeting in elementary school at Assumption. Together, they raised, loved and guided four children: Jim (Karen), Lynn, Nancy, and Tom (Sue) Miskovich.

She could–and would–talk to anyone about their life, their day, the cost of peppers (exorbitant), the soup of the day at Top Notch, or which slot machines were hitting. But from the mid-80s on, she mostly talked about her grandchildren: Cassie (Joey) Marburger, Jeffrey Miskovich, Tommy and Danny Paschen, and Ross Miskovich.She was especially joyful if they had a good report card. She was their fiercest champion, and they were her biggest fans.

Her gift of gab was unmatched by anything other than making sure people ate. Nobody ever ate enough, in her opinion, and she'd routinely ask "Is that all you're eating?", well after everyone was ready to unbutton the top button. A proud Slovak, she enthusiastically produced some of the best Slovak dishes and desserts ever crafted. Her table was the message center, court room and theater during weekly family dinners. She encouraged everyone to work hard, and pursue their dreams, but to also, please, take some more halubki.

A Cubs fanatic in a family of Go-Go White Sox fans, she also cheered for the Bears and Purdue, along with whichever teams or school activities her children or grandchildren were participating in. She grew up in East Chicago Harbor and attended Bishop Noll Institute.

A retiree of the Inland Steel 100-inch plate mill, she received the company's employee of the month award. But she maintained waitressing was the best job she ever had, because she got to meet so many people.

As a faithful member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church (and past long-time member of St. Catherine of Sienna), Ann joyfully lived and shared her deep love and devotion to God, and appreciated the many blessings He bestowed to her and her family. Her rosary was never far from her, and she prayed for those she loved daily.

She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Mary Babinec; brother, John Babinec; sister, Monica Arvay; brother-in-law, Tony Arvay; and Jeff Paschen. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, sister-in-law, Helen Babinec, and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 5:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 12:00 pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Munster. Pastor Mike Yadron will be presiding. Interment will be at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann's name may be sent to the Saint Joseph Carmelite Home for Children 4840 Grasselli St. East Chicago IN 46312. May the peace of our Lord be with her for eternity. www.kishfuneralhome.net