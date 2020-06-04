× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ann Nochevich

CROWN POINT, IN — Ann Nochevich, 78, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Monday June 1, 2020. Ann was born December 15, 1941, in the village of Armenohori in the Aegean part of Macedonia. Immigrated with her family to Windsor, Canada, and eventually finding her permanent home in Northwest Indiana. A longtime active member of Saints Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral with active roles in the ladies auxiliary for several years. Ann was a devoted housewife and homemaker and a loving grandmother helping raise her loving grandchildren. She was an avid baker and graced many with her wonderful specialties for many years, especially her Baklava. Ann found the love of her life and married Peter on April 23, 1961, and spent 59 loving, happy, glorious years together.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Naum and Mitra Grosdanis, her loving sister Phyliss Grosdanis. Surviving Ann are her loving husband Peter, sons Nick (Sonia) Nochevich, Michael Nochevich; grandchildren Andrew, Curtis (Ashley), Nicole (fiance Nome Damjanoski), Matthew, Nathan, Sam and Henry Nochevich. One dear great-grandson, Oliver Nochevich. Loving brothers, Louis (Terry) Grosdanis and Jim (Annie) Grosdanis. Many loving cousins, uncle, aunt, nieces, nephews, kumovi, and dear friends.

Visitation and funeral services will be held at S.S. Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral on Friday, June 5, 2020 beginning at 10am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at noon, Fr Georgij Gligorov & Fr Aleksandar Mitrov officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests those that would like to pay respects and view Ann during visitation time, please allow family members to attend the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the S. S. Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral Fresco Project in Memory of Ann Nochevich. Ann was a caring, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and cherished friend to many and will be remembered for her love and generosity to all who graced her life. For further information please call Mileva or David at (219) 736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.