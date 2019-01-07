HAMMOND, IN - Ann R. 'Rita' Ostrowski (nee Kieras), age 91, of Hammond, Indiana passed away January 4, 2019 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence. She is survived by her loving children: John (Mary) Ostrowski, Linda (Ron) Schell and Barbara Ostrowski; eight cherished grandchildren: Marian (fiancé Matt) Ostrowski, Rita (Greg) Weise, Ted (fiancée Kelsey) Ostrowski, Angela (Colin) Roderick, Arthur Ostrowski, Tim Schell, Anna (Alex) Samuel and David Schell; precious great-grandchildren: Austin and Adeline Weise, and Josephine Roderick. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Ted.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 8, 2019 with a visitation from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew the Apostle Church and Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Rita retired from Rand McNally and was a lifelong Chicago Cubs Fan. A special thanks to the Hammond Fire Department. Memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area appreciated. For information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.