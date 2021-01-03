HAMMOND, IN - Ann Savickis (nee Humljan), age 97, of Hammond, IN passed away on Wednesday December 30, 2020. Ann is survived by her sons: Paul (Birute) Savickis, Jr. and Anthony (late, Wendy) Savickis; dearest grandchildren: Chris, Scott, Aaron, and Megan; and sister, Rose Rozgany. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Savickis; son Charles; and sisters: Mary (late, John) Sapyta and Katy (late Robert) Nagy.

Ann was a graduate of Hammond Tech and was involved with St. John Bosco Church's Rosary Society. She was also an active member of the Golden Age Club at the Lincoln Center. Ann was very fond of slot machines and she would be at Ameristar Casino every Friday to play them and enjoyed eating at their buffet. While at home, Ann loved watching old western movies, especially "Silverado", which was her favorite.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday January 4, 2021, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324, with Father Richard Orlinski officiating. Ann will lie in state at the church from 9:00 AM until time of service. Burial will follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. Those attending church are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. SolanPruzinfuneralhome.com