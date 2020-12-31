Ann Stamper (nee Dasovich)

August 29, 1948 - Dec. 28, 2020

LANSING, IL - Ann Stamper (nee Dasovich), 91, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed over peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020, in Munster, IN. She was born on December 19, 1929, to John and Maria Dasovich in South Porcupine, Ontario, Canada. On August 29, 1948, she married her love and husband, Peter John Stamper, and moved to Chicago. Peter preceded her in death in 2009. They were married 61 years.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Linda (Al Swider) Rosinski, of Traverse City, MI, Anne (Richard) Martin, of Selbyville, DE, Pamela Ramanna, of Chicago, Margaret (Mark) Banach, of Lansing, and Melanie (Paul) Thomas, of Austin, TX; nine grandchildren: Stevie Rosinski, Jennifer (Kurt) Gehrisch, Heather (Greg) Guy, Robyn Martin, Susan (David) Stanton, Rachael (Shawn) Elliott, Andrew Banach, Lauren Thomas and Ashley Banach. Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren: Bradley Guy, Addison Stanton, Gabriella Gehrisch, Danny Guy, Avery Stanton, Mia Gehrisch, Teagan Gehrisch and Sophia Guy. Ann was the oldest of 10 children and is survived by two brothers and five sisters, all living in Canada. She is a great aunt to many nieces and nephews.