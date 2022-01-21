VALPARAISO, IN - Ann V. Rudman, age 92 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was a devoted member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, past president of St. Sava Serbian Sisters' Circle, supporting member of Karageorge Choir & Historical Society. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Rudman; parents Marko and Bosiljka Vrtikapa; brothers: Richard (Polly), Mirko (Jeri), Gordon, and Steve (Judy); sisters: Olga (Ted) Vukelich, and Dessa (John) Bogosian. Survived by her seven daughters: Jolynn (John Derado), Tami, Kim, Danella, Carla (Bodo) Gajevic, Marissa (Ray Rub), and Jennifer Rudman; two grandchildren: Gabriella and Max Gajevic; brother John (Sue) Vrtikapa; and sister Milena (+George) Rudman; dear in-law Maria (+Ken) Dubie; Kumovi Millie (+Pete) Zakula and many nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friend Florence Stefanovich.