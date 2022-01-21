 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ann V. Rudman
Ann V. Rudman

VALPARAISO, IN - Ann V. Rudman, age 92 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was a devoted member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, past president of St. Sava Serbian Sisters' Circle, supporting member of Karageorge Choir & Historical Society. She was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Rudman; parents Marko and Bosiljka Vrtikapa; brothers: Richard (Polly), Mirko (Jeri), Gordon, and Steve (Judy); sisters: Olga (Ted) Vukelich, and Dessa (John) Bogosian. Survived by her seven daughters: Jolynn (John Derado), Tami, Kim, Danella, Carla (Bodo) Gajevic, Marissa (Ray Rub), and Jennifer Rudman; two grandchildren: Gabriella and Max Gajevic; brother John (Sue) Vrtikapa; and sister Milena (+George) Rudman; dear in-law Maria (+Ken) Dubie; Kumovi Millie (+Pete) Zakula and many nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friend Florence Stefanovich.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, IN, V Rev Marko Matic officiating, with funeral service immediately following. A private burial will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church Pavilion Fund would be much appreciated. For further information please contact MILEVA OR DAVE AT CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, (219) 736-5840.

