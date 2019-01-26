Ann Vucenovich
SAN PIERRE, IN - Ann Vucenovich, 86 formerly of San Pierre, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019. She was born February 10, 1932 in Chicago to the late Rada and Cvijeta 'Ann' (Radnovich) Sakich. Ann was the wife of Gojko Vucenovich who preceded her in death in 1993. She is survived by her niece, Diane (William) Bergman; nephew, James (Edie) Jakubowski; great nephew and niece, David Bergman and Dawn (Robert) Fox; several great-great nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Cvijt Vuletic. Ann was also preceded in death by siblings, Josephine Ruzich and Milan Sakich and nephew, Ronald Sakich.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Wheatfield Cemetery.