CHICAGO, IL - Ann Witter (nee Kazlauskis) age 81 of Chicago; formerly of Miller, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
She is survived by her son David (Amy) Witter and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Robert J. Witter; parents Anthony & Irene Kazlauskis; brothers: William Kazlauskis and Anthony Kosalowski; and sister Irene Rohrig.
Ann was a graduate of Gary Wirt High School and a former member of St. Casimir Catholic Church in Gary.
Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 A.M. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.