Ann Z. Gilmore

Ann Z. Gilmore

Dec. 7, 1935 - Feb. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Ann Z. Gilmore, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. She was born December 7, 1935 in Williamsport, PA to the late John G. and Delores M. (Wheeler) Zimmer. Ann graduated in 1957 from Rider College with a degree in journalism. She retired from Valparaiso Community Schools, where she worked for 24 years as a librarian at Memorial Elementary School. Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, a longtime member of P.E.O., and served as the secretary for the Maxinkuckee Yacht Club. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Ann will be greatly missed.

On November 30, 1957, Ann married Dale Gilmore who survives along with their children, Anne (Jim) Clarke and Matthew (Kelly) Gilmore; grandchildren: Gary Clarke, Emma (Eric) Perkins, Jack Gilmore, and Grace Gilmore; great-granddaughter, Elaina Perkins; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Bill and John "Buzz" Zimmer.

Following cremation, a private burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Williamsport, PA. The world is a better place because of the Life of Ann Zimmer Gilmore. May she rest in peace. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrust with arrangements.

