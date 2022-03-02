VALPARAISO, IN - Ann Z. Gilmore, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. She was born December 7, 1935 in Williamsport, PA to the late John G. and Delores M. (Wheeler) Zimmer. Ann graduated in 1957 from Rider College with a degree in journalism. She retired from Valparaiso Community Schools, where she worked for 24 years as a librarian at Memorial Elementary School. Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, a longtime member of P.E.O., and served as the secretary for the Maxinkuckee Yacht Club. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Ann will be greatly missed.