WHITING/WEST LAFAYETTE - Anna Adams (nee Uhrhammer) 83 of West Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 25, 2021 at the St. Mary Healthcare Center, West Layfayette where she has resided for the past 11 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Eugene "PeeWee" Adams who passed away March 30, 1993; loving mother of Michael (Julianna) Adams of Grant Park, IL, Terry Lee Adams (Connie) of Munster, Donna Jo (Greg) Tudor of West Lafayette and the late Richard Dale Adams; cherished grandmother of Michael and Luke Adams, Julia, Drew and Jenna Adams, Zachary Tudor and Whitney (Tanner) Lynde; adoring great grandma of Leah Neil Lynde; dearest sister of John (Donna) Uhrhammer, Chuck (Betty) Uhrhammer, Caroline Elm, Dorothy (late Kyle) Whitaker, late Peter (Dorothy) Uhrhammer and Minnie (Brian) Corey; many dear nieces and nephews.

Anna Adams was born on June 16, 1937 in Crown Point, Indiana, one of seven children born to Charles and Dorothy Uhrhammer. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1955 and was a longtime resident of Whiting. Her favorite activity was bowling and had won a national championship doubles tournament with Theresa Hruskocy. Her home bowling alley was the Whiting Community Center Lanes where she bowled a perfect 300 game. Anna loved to host Thanksgiving in her small home in Whiting and everyone was welcome. She devoted much of her time to her church, her children and her neighbors. She enjoyed taking long walks, quilting and crocheting. Her children often called her "the dog whisperer" for all dogs loved her so much. Remembering her warm smile and laughter, Anna will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer Association or by visiting tippecanoeseniorcenter.org and select donate in memory of Anna Adams would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.