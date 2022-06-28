July 23, 1934 - June 21, 2022

CROWN POINT - Anna Bessie Lilovich, 87, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Anna "Ann" was born to immigrant parents Joseph and Bessie (nee Chalupecky) Dedek on July 23, 1934 in Antigo, Wisconsin. She spent her childhood in Galien, Michigan, where she and her family worked together on their 70-acre farm. As a teen, Ann won 4-H blue ribbons and grand champion for geese, garden vegetables, and canning. She was crowned Miss Galien and Miss Dairy Queen in community pageants, and participated in the Miss Blossomtime Pageant in Southwest Michigan. Ann graduated from Galien High School in 1953 and earned a scholarship to college for dress design. On January 16, 1954, Ann married George E. Lilovich in Chicago, Illinois, and they were blessed with five children. They raised their family in LaPorte, Indiana on their own farm, while building a family business that all five of their children and many of their grandchildren would join. Ann and George enjoyed 61 years of marriage, and spent their later years traveling the world and doting on their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ann is remembered by all who knew her as a sweet and caring woman who gave the best hugs. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed designing clothes and costumes, traveling, shopping, crossword puzzles, telling stories, sharing photos, and spending time with her family. Ann adored her "grandbabies", and often quoted her own mother saying, "I have fourteen grandchildren, so I'm rich".

Ann is remembered by her three siblings: Lydia (Cliff) Srnec, Joseph (Eleanor) Dedek, and Stanley (Vlasta) Dedek; five children: John (Mamie) Lilovich, Steven (Carrie) Lilovich, Susan Lilovich, David (Susanna) Lilovich, and Joseph (Christine) Lilovich; fourteen grandchildren: Jason, Arthur, Nicholas (Sruti), Nyssa (Clayton), Rebecca (Donald), Jacob (Rebecca), Trevor (Jessica), Jessica, Alayna, Niko, Sasha, Daven, Gabriella, and Stephanie; and eight great-grandchildren: Zachary, Olivia, Eden, Karina, Luka, Charles, Cecilia, and Wyatt.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Bessie; and her husband, George.

Friends may gather with the family at Geisen Funeral Home, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to follow at Eli's Golden Apple, 101 E. 107th Ave, in Crown Point. The family asks that any charitable donations be made to the George and Ann Lilovich Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks may be made out to "Purdue Foundation" and mailed to care of Scott Hinkle at Hall of Civil Eng., 550 Stadium Dr., West Lafayette, IN, 47907.