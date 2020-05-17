× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Anna C. Barnes (nee Terp), age 87, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Wittenberg Village. Anna is survived by her husband, Wayne of 66 years; children: Daniel (Joy) Barnes, David (Sonia) Barnes and Michael (Dawn) Barnes; grandchildren: Mitchell, Kelly, Shawn, Julie, Patrick, Alex, Katie, Rae Anna, Cody, Candace, Joshua, Cameron and Courtney; great-grandchildren: Lucy, Loki, Lyla, Lana, Cameron, Odin, and Freya; brother, Augie Terp; and son-in-law, Peter D'Amour. Anna was preceded in death by her parents: Christ and Anna Terp; and daughter, Pamela Jean D'Amour.

Anna was a nurse for 45 years, working in various positions throughout the years. Many of those years were at Our Lady of Mercy in Dyer, IN; eventually retiring from Joint Commission. Anna was a Master Gardener and led many gardening programs. She won multiple ribbons at the Lake County Fair for her beautiful roses. Anna loved to use her gardening skills by volunteering at the local schools and Wittenberg Village.

Private services for the family will be held at Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Center in Crown Point, IN. View the Funeral Services via live stream through your Facebook page at 3:00 PM CST on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Search for Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/. The live stream will pop up when the service begins.