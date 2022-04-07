LANSING, IL - Anna C. Mitchell, age 91 of Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022. A devoted and loving mother to her children: Bill (Barbara) Mitchell, Laura (Dominic) Podsiadlik and Bob (Becky) Mitchell; a doting Nana to seven grandchildren: Brian (Alycia) Podsiadlik, Joey Mitchell, David (Brooke) Podsiadlik, Dominic Podsiadlik, Evan Mitchell, Jake Mitchell and Kirstie Mitchell; a great-Nana to Calvin, Arianna and River; and sister, Dolores (late Thomas) Adams.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Maria Zappa; loving husband of 60 years, William F. Mitchell; and siblings: Clara, Frank, Joe, Al and Gloria.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Anna was a beloved tough loving mother, Nana, great-Nana, mother-in-law to all family and friends and will be dearly missed. www.kishfuneralhome.net .