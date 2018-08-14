HAMMOND, IN - Anna F. Travis, age 78, of Hammond, IN, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018, surrounded by loved ones. Anna is survived by her loving husband, John Travis; sisters, Lula (Robert) Gunther and Aderlaide Hughes; brothers-in- law, Luchin Travis and L.C (Peggy) Travis; sister-in-law, Evonda (Donald Sprinkle) Travis; five children, Zevette (David) Schuster, Diedre (Allan) Lee, Bruce Travis, Brenda Travis and Louis (Kelly) Travis; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, other loving family and precious friends. Preceded in passing by parents, Aubrey Bell and Alberta White; brother, R.B.; daughter, Latrice Travis; son-in-law, Wyatt Titus, Sr.; granddaughter, Brandy Brault; daughter- in-law, Vicki Travis.
Anna was very strong in her Christian faith and enjoyed sharing her love for God to all who knew her. She inspired and transformed countless lives and will be remembered for how caring, kind, and generous she was to everyone; she truly had a heart of gold. Anna was a light for those in darkness; always willing to give anything she had to help someone in need. Anna will be missed as heaven has gained one more angel.
Visitation and end of life celebration will be held on Wednesday August 15, 2018 at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 W. Ridge Rd., Gary, IN 46408 between the hours of 9:00-10:00 a.m for Visitation, with Funeral Service to immediately follow 2:00 p.m. Flowers and memorial donations may be sent to RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME.