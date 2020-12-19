HOBART, IN — Anna K. Daghy, 90, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN, on October 7, 1930, to the late Quincy and Naomi (nee Reisner) Russell. On August 12, 1950, she married James J. Daghy, of Hobart. She graduated from Portage High School in 1948. She was employed with Sterling Conner Photo and Troxel Jewelers and H. Gordon and Sons before marriage. James and Ann had three sons, Lee (Stella), Lyle (Sue Claesgens) and Lance (Susan). She was a devoted member of St. Bridget Church in Hobart, a member of the St. Anne Confraternity, member of St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary, and a life member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 5365. She was active at church and was always at the bake sales during festivals and helped with funeral dinners. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 40 years. She enjoyed baking cakes for all occasions, painting and making afghans for all of her family.