Anna K. Daghy
HOBART, IN — Anna K. Daghy, 90, of Hobart, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was born in Gary, IN, on October 7, 1930, to the late Quincy and Naomi (nee Reisner) Russell. On August 12, 1950, she married James J. Daghy, of Hobart. She graduated from Portage High School in 1948. She was employed with Sterling Conner Photo and Troxel Jewelers and H. Gordon and Sons before marriage. James and Ann had three sons, Lee (Stella), Lyle (Sue Claesgens) and Lance (Susan). She was a devoted member of St. Bridget Church in Hobart, a member of the St. Anne Confraternity, member of St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary, and a life member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 5365. She was active at church and was always at the bake sales during festivals and helped with funeral dinners. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 40 years. She enjoyed baking cakes for all occasions, painting and making afghans for all of her family.
Anna is survived by her three children; four grandchildren: Tammy, Kevin (Callie), Jared (Hannah) and Ashlyn; four great-grandchildren: Sebastian, Cameron and Mikayla, and Rosemary; sister-in-law, Sherrie Russell Bendes; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James J. Daghy; brothers,: Edward Russell and Charles Russell; sisters: Shirley McKinney, Nadine Niloff, Margaret Shaner and Barbara Stephenson; and sister-in-law, Dolares Russell.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Meals on Wheels, Nurses Scholarship Fund at St. Mary Medical Center, or St. Bridget Church.
Due to COVID, all services are private and have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. www.Reesfuneralhomes.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.