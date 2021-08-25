Anna Lee Gamblin
Dec. 11, 1934 — Aug. 23, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Anna Lee Gamblin, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born December 11, 1934 in Arlington, KY to John and Bertha (Kirk) Martinie. Anna graduated from Wickliffe High School, and proudly made her career as a homemaker and a Pastor's wife. She also served as her husband's Administrative Assistant, and a loyal supporter of the entire congregation of Valparaiso Baptist Church, of which she was a devoted member. Outside of church, Anna enjoyed fishing, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. She was a wise woman who was gifted with a lot of common sense and a spunky personality. Anna will be remembered as a loving, faithful, and caring wife and mother, who will be dearly missed.
On May 3, 1954 in Crown Point, Anna married Rev. Kenneth Gamblin, who survives, along with their daughter, Rebecca (Wendall) Bettenhausen of Kouts; and granddaughters: Lee Anne and Lauren Bettenhausen. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, William Earl Martinie; sister, Mary Zanone; brother, Clarence Martinie; grandparents: Hattie and Logan Everette; and her beloved American Eskimo, Buttons.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Valparaiso Baptist Church, 612 Emmettsburg St., Valparaiso. Face Masks are required at both the visitation and the funeral service. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Valparaiso Baptist Church.