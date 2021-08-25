VALPARAISO, IN — Anna Lee Gamblin, 86 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021. She was born December 11, 1934 in Arlington, KY to John and Bertha (Kirk) Martinie. Anna graduated from Wickliffe High School, and proudly made her career as a homemaker and a Pastor's wife. She also served as her husband's Administrative Assistant, and a loyal supporter of the entire congregation of Valparaiso Baptist Church, of which she was a devoted member. Outside of church, Anna enjoyed fishing, reading, and solving crossword puzzles. She was a wise woman who was gifted with a lot of common sense and a spunky personality. Anna will be remembered as a loving, faithful, and caring wife and mother, who will be dearly missed.