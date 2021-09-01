Anna Louise Nellessen
Feb. 17, 1954 — Aug. 28, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Anna Louise Nellessen, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born February 17, 1954 in New Castle, IN to Philip and Ruby (House) White.
Ann graduated from New Castle High School and received her bachelor's degree in Interior Design and Fashion Merchandising from Indiana University, where she met her future husband. She began her career as the Assistant Manager at Indiana Furniture, before staying home to raise her two young sons. Ann then served as the Head Coach of the Vikettes at Valparaiso High School for 17 years, a position that brought her great joy and lifelong friendships. Later she accepted the job of Athletic Director Secretary at VHS until her retirement.
Ann was a talented seamstress who could create a costume in no time at all and was able to show off her works at 4-H fairs. Her creativity was unmatched, and abundant in all aspects of her life. Positivity and happiness radiated from Ann, even in dark and bleak times. She was known for her warm, energetic, and supportive personality. Ann was the biggest cheerleader for her family, friends, and community. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother. Ann's memory will live on in the lives she touched while she was here. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered every day.
On May 7, 1977 in New Castle, Ann married the love of her life, Daniel Nellessen, who survives, along with their sons: Adam "Boomer" (Megan) Nellessen of Valparaiso, Drew Nellessen of New York City, NY; grandson, Cooper; along with many "adopted" daughters, including Amber Mills; and many close friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two half brothers: Jim and Philip White.
A Celebration of Ann's life will be announced at a later date. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.