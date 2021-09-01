Anna Louise Nellessen

Ann graduated from New Castle High School and received her bachelor's degree in Interior Design and Fashion Merchandising from Indiana University, where she met her future husband. She began her career as the Assistant Manager at Indiana Furniture, before staying home to raise her two young sons. Ann then served as the Head Coach of the Vikettes at Valparaiso High School for 17 years, a position that brought her great joy and lifelong friendships. Later she accepted the job of Athletic Director Secretary at VHS until her retirement.

Ann was a talented seamstress who could create a costume in no time at all and was able to show off her works at 4-H fairs. Her creativity was unmatched, and abundant in all aspects of her life. Positivity and happiness radiated from Ann, even in dark and bleak times. She was known for her warm, energetic, and supportive personality. Ann was the biggest cheerleader for her family, friends, and community. Above all, she was a devoted wife, loving mother, and adoring grandmother. Ann's memory will live on in the lives she touched while she was here. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered every day.