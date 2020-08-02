Anna M. (Chelich) Lieber just shy of her 94th birthday, went home to be with Our Father on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Among others, Ann is survived by her niece Helen (Dave) Batusic, nephew Ray Morgovan, and niece Elizabeth (Paul) Kyriakides, whom she loved dearly as they were like her own children.

Born August 5, 1926 in Gary, Ann attended St. Mark's Grade School, graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1945, and married Andy Lieber in 1948. They built their first home in Glen Park, celebrating years of family and friendship, especially with their neighbors Bronko and Ann. Later they moved to Valparaiso where they built new friendships with neighbors George and Sandy and Milan and Sally. Retiring from Allstate Insurance after a stellar 40-year career, she continued to meet her Allstate friends for lunch for decades. Ann was a "fashionista" long before it became a buzz word. She went to work in smart, stylish suits with high heels and a matching purse. Ann especially enjoyed shopping with her niece, Elizabeth, even when she had to learn how to use a scooter to move about the store to shop.