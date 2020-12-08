Anna M. Harrison

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Anna Harrison, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
She is survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN, with visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. For full obituary notice visit www.mycalumetpark.com . For info 219-980-1141.
