Anna M. Navarro (nee Duran)

Oct. 29, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Anna M. Navarro (néee Duran), age 77, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Anna is survived by four children: Thomas (Sandra) Navarro, Daniel Navarro, Catherine (Justyn Harkin) Navarro-Harkin, Elizabeth (Bryan) Cudney; seven grandchildren: Paloma & Mateo Navarro, Ella & Andrew Navarro, Hazel Navarro Harkin, Ruby & Samuel Cudney; four siblings, including elder brothers Lazaro (Elena) Duran and David (late Alice) Duran; twin brother, Joseph (Janice) Duran; and sister, Christina (Jim) Carben; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and good friends.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert E. Navarro; parents, Lazaro & Guadalupe Duran; and brothers: John and Raymond Duran.

Anna was raised in the Tolleston section of Gary and was a graduate of Tolleston High School. She was a longtime faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle/Holy Martyr Catholic Church. In addition to her avocation as loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Anna worked with her friends and family members at the Hammond Clinic for more than 12 years. Anna was a great seamstress and had an amazing green thumb. She was also an exceptionally gracious and thoughtful hostess who was long admired for her festive holiday parties and warm family gatherings.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM.

Prayers will take place at 9:30 AM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM at Holy Martyr Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN 46410 with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating. Cremation will follow and then Gilbert and Anna will be laid to rest together on Veteran's Day in the veteran's section of Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Dunes Hospice in Valparaiso, IN.

