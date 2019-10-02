{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Anna M. Rodriguez (nee Houx) age 57 of Hammond, passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at Munster Med Inn.

Survivors, husband Mark; two sons Robert A. (late Megan) Jaronski II and Jeremy Rodriguez, both of Hammond, IN; two sisters Beverly (late Corky) Titus of Crawfordsville, IN and Lovena (Alvin) Johnson of Dyer, IN; one brother Lawrence Houx of Crawfordsville, IN; sister in law Karen (Alan) Tyree of Oakland City, IN; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Marion Houx; three brothers Curtis D. Houx, Thomas D. Skinner and James W. Skinner; one sister Sarah J. Skinner Wunsh and stepmother Gloria E. Houx.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Friends may meet with the family Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. at Main Square Gazebo, Highland. Interment Private.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the American Cancer Society in Anna's memory.

Anna was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was a retired employee of the former Howard Cab Co., Calumet City, IL with 15 years of service. Anna was a devoted wife, mother, and friend and will be deeply missed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.