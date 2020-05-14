MUNSTER, IN — "LOVE HER AND SHE'LL BRING YOU LUCK" Anna Mae Krajewski of Munster passed away Saturday May 2, at the age of 99. She is survived by her son Ronald, sister Betty Rose Paulson and sisters-in-law Irene and Betty Huber. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kelly Pasamonte (Lionel), Kimberly Dorr (Keith), Aubrey Gikus, Elizabeth Krajewski; and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Grayson and Rhett. She was preceded in death by her husband Thaddeus, son David, sisters Loretta Darin, Evelyn Boyan and Katherine Johnson and brothers Virgil, Alvin, William and James Huber.

Anna Mae was a kind, loving and gracious woman with a keen sense of humor. She greatly enjoyed many vacations with her husband to Cable, WI, South Padre Island, TX, and New Orleans, LA. She was exceptionally athletic, with a particular flair for swimming and diving. More than anything, she adored her granddaughters and loved visiting with them every chance she got. She was an extremely devoted parishioner of St. Maria Goretti Church and loved volunteering in any capacity needed. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting and baking and she took great pride in helping assemble braille Bibles for the blind. She lived her life to the fullest and always saw and believed the best in everyone and every situation. And with great enthusiasm and passion, she believed in her beloved Chicago Cubs. Her kind ways and enormous heart will be greatly missed.