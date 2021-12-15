CEDAR LAKE — Anna Mae Wachter, age 93, of Cedar Lake passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She is survived by her children: Bette (Bill) Babjak, Paul Wachter, Mary Kay (Don) Witt, Jerry Wachter, Don Wachter, and Nancy (Chuck) Wakefield; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 60 years, Edward.

Anna Mae had the biggest heart! She was completely selfless, putting the needs of others in front of her own. She was kind, compassionate, and loving of all humanity. She will be greatly missed.