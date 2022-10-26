 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anna Marie Bakker (nee Hoisington)

LANSING, IL - Anna Marie Bakker (nee Hoisington), age 94, of Lansing, IL passed away October 19, 2022 in Hobart, IN.

She is survived by her loving sons: Jeffrey (Nancy), Todd and Neil; cherished grandchildren: Bryan Bakker, Brent (Carolyn) Bakker and Elizabeth (Joe) Hopkins; precious great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Isla, Harrison, Eleanor, Madeline and Millie; dear sisters: Sandra Ciccotelli and Karen (Roger) Brandt.

Anna Marie was preceded in death by her husband Cornelius "Neil"; brother Duane Hoisington; bother-in-law, Manfredo "Fred" Ciccotelli.

She will be privately laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL

For online guestbook please visitcastlehillfuneralhome.com

