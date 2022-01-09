FISHERS, IN - Anna Marie Nargis, age 93, of Fishers, Indiana, formerly of Thornton & Naperville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She is survived by two children: daughter Saralyn Byers (William), son David Nargis; grandson David Byers, and brother Owen Dejanovich (Lesley). She is preceded in death by her husband Carl F. Nargis, father Mike Dejanovich, mother Mildred Dejanovich; sisters: Jeri, Pauline, and Darlene.

Our mother loved gardening, crocheting, and following the Cubs, Blackhawks, and Cowboys. She was a devoted grandmother, and loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She deeply loved her sisters and brother, and was a very loving mother who will be truly missed by all who knew her. Anna Marie was a lifelong member of the St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church.

A private family gathering and memorial service will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations be made in her name to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church (1500 186th St., Lansing, IL 60438).

