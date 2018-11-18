HESSVILLE, IN - Anna Marie Santellano (nee Gil) age 67, of Hessville, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 15, 2018. Anna is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Luis; daughter, Rachel (fiancé David Neal Boomker) Santellano; sons, Louis (Sally Oram-Santellano) Santellano, John (Ella) Santellano; grandchildren, Rafael, Gabriela and Samuel Santellano; siblings, Mariano (Lori) Gil, David Gil, Tony Gil, Frank Gil and Peter Gil; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Raquel and Mariano Gil de Cabanas; brothers, Luis and Jesus Gil.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 2:00 PM- 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 19, 2018 at 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Fr. Richard Orlinski officiating. Anna will lie in repose from 9:30 AM until time of Mass. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN
Anna went to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Grade School. Anna attended Lourdes High School and graduated from St. Mary's Academy. She worked for AT&T for 37-1/2 years. Anna was very active at St. John Bosco Church, making Eucharistic Host, Eucharistic Minister, lector and singing at church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.