 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anna Martine Darlington

  • 0
Anna Martine Darlington

Anna Martine Rice-Darlington (nee Stone)

Jan. 29, 1927 - Sep. 10, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Anna Martine Darlington, 95, passed away September 10, 2022, in Portage, Indiana. Martine was born January 29, 1927, in Narrows, KY to James Arthur Stone and Bertha Ellen (Neighbors) Stone.

In September 1945, she married Edmon Carl Rice. They had three children: Carl Rice Jr., James

Ronald Rice, and Clifford Darrell Rice. On July 10, 1976, she married Thomas Earl Darlington. Anna is survived by one son, James R. Rice (Sandra); four grandchildren: Jacqueline Ann Rice, Clifford Derrick Rice, Tina Marie Rice, and Ashley Nicole Rice. She was preceded in death by both husbands; two sons; one brother; and two sisters. Her family would like to thank the VNA for their most outstanding care of Martine during her last days. As per her wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN, (219) 762-3013 or online condolences can be made at www.reesfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts