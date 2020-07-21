× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anna May Eriks

SMYRNA, DE — Anna May Eriks, 98 years old, died peacefully in her sleep on July 11, 2020, in Smyrna Delaware.

She is survived by her three children, Linda Golec, Vicki Towle (Ken) and Brad Eriks (Angie). She had five grandchildren: Michael Golec, Jessica Dixon, Louis Towle, Chanda Crone and Garrett Eriks. She had eight great-grandchildren.

Anna May grew up working on her parents' farm where she learned her strong work ethic. She was a governess, seamstress, hair dressser and manager for Mays and DanDee Department stores.

She loved to travel with her best friend, Bernice Kendall, and was proud to say that she "Never got a speeding ticket!" She never stopped writing beautiful letters to all of her friends and family. Everywhere she went she was know as "The HAT LADY" because of the flamboyant and fancy hats she would wear.

She enjoyed attending church services, and was a long-standing member of the Ross Reformed Church, where her parents attended as well. She enjoyed playing dominoes and chicken foot with her lady friends, big colorful flowers and bushes. She was an amazing baker, whose recipes live on through her family members.

Anna May touched many peoples lives and will be dearly missed by them all.

Services will be held at Hillside Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN, on Wednesday, July 22, 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a burial ceremony starting at 1 pm at Chapel Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Garden 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point IN.