WHITING - Anna May Prucy (nee Tomanocy) 93 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter F. Prucy who passed away November 29, 2001; loving mother of Joyce (Tom) Jamrose and Dr. David (fiancee, MaryLynn) Prucy and her feline companion, "Molly". Special thanks to her son-in-law, Tom who was her "Best Buddy" and devoted care-giver. Special thanks also to her wonderful friend and neighbor, Nadine, with much appreciation to Dunes Hospice for their compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Anna May Prucy was born on May 28, 1928 to Andrew and Anna (Vasilak) Tomanocy. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting and was a devoted member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting and the former St. Ann Sodality. Anna May helped develop the Immaculate Conception School Cafeteria and managed it for many years. She was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452 and the former Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696 Wives Club. Devoted to her family, Anna May will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) or the Second Chance for Pets Network, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.