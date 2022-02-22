July 8, 1934 - Feb. 20,2022

PORTAGE, IN - Anna May Snemis "Annie", age 87, of Portage, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Anna May is survived by her children: William (Della) Hodge, Shelly Dammarell, Michael (Lisa) Hodge; grandchildren: Jennifer (Ryan) VanNiel, Matthew (Taylor) Prestidge, Brittany (Nathan Reed) Hodge, Jessica (Jeff Wilkinson) Hodge, Brooke (Mitchell Wolff) Dammarell, Faith Dammarell; great-grandchildren: Sophia Warsko, Raeghan and Hudson Prestidge, Remy Reed, Brody Wolff; and brother: Tom Clark.

Anna May was preceded in death by her mother, Ann Albright; father, Ralph Clark; son, Thomas E. Hodge; brother, John "Hank" Clark; and grandchild, Bradley M. Hodge.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Funeral Home with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Anna May's name to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Visit Anna May's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.