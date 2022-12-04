July 27, 1942 - Nov. 5, 2022

MESA, AZ - Born in Whiting, Indiana to Alex and Johanna Machaj, Anna May attended the same kindergarten class at Whiting High School as her future husband, Ronald Troksa. Going to different schools after that -- she to Immaculate Conception and Whiting High School and he to St. John the Baptist and Clark High School -- they met up again at the legendary Madura's Danceland as teenagers.

"May," always brave, always a trailblazer, went to work in downtown Chicago after high school. Those were some of the best years of her life -- that Chicago experience.

After marrying and living in an apartment in her parent's home at the corner of White Oak and Fred Street, they bravely blazed a new trail, buying a woodsy lot in what was then a quite rural St. John at the time, hired an architect, and designed and built their own ranch home -- all at the age of 25. May and Ron raised their two children, Mark and Michelle, in that loving home. Then, in 1999, they headed West for a new life in Arizona after Ron's retirement, where both found new hobbies and interests -- from hiking to gold panning to years of exploring the high country in Payson, AZ. May landed in a loyal and outgoing group of friends who met in exercise class, then moved on to coffee every single Monday, and attended as many plays and events as possible, while trying out restaurants all over the Valley.

Throughout her life, May cherished her lifelong friendships with Carolyn (Kobe) Soltis and Dottie (Lovasko) Marbach -- the trio even taking some unique vacations together. May's love of travel and daughter Michelle's interest in all things French, Italian and historic gave these two their greatest joy -- seeing the world. When asked what she'd want to be remembered for, May often said: "That I saw the world." And that she did.

Anna May is survived by husband of 59 years, Ronald, and daughter Michelle, both of Mesa; and son Mark (Sky) Troksa of Cottonwood, AZ. She was preceded in death, much too early, by her sister Martha (Machaj) Sabo; we like to picture May and Martha together, catching up on the last 50 years.

To those who may have fallen out of touch with the family and would like to reach out, please contact us at: mtroksa@yahoo.com.