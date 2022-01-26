 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anna Maziur

CROWN POINT, IN - Anna Maziur, age 63 of Crown Point, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away January 17, 2022. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois and her Master's from Chicago State. Anna was a retired Special Education teacher from Thornwood High School. She was a member of Bethel Church. Anna was a dedicated teacher, a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Mary Faron.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Maziur of Crown Point; son, Alan (Jenna) Maziur of Joliet, IL; grandchildren: Alan, Vincent and Joseph; siblings: Donna (James) Catalano, William (Cathy) Faron, Charmaine (Richard) Poortinga, Edmund (late Anna) Faron and Anton Faron; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. directly at Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana. Pastor Steve DeWitt officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com

