CROWN POINT, IN - Anna Maziur, age 63 of Crown Point, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away January 17, 2022. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Illinois and her Master's from Chicago State. Anna was a retired Special Education teacher from Thornwood High School. She was a member of Bethel Church. Anna was a dedicated teacher, a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmond and Mary Faron.