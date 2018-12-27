CROWN POINT, IN - Anna Panozzo, age 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Anna is survived by her three sons: Daniel (Pat) Panozzo, Jim Panozzo and Anthony Panozzo; four grandchildren: Jennifer Panozzo, Teresa Shorb-Panozzo, Mari Panozzo-Henderson and Daniel W. Panozzo; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel A. Panozzo.
Anna retired from Lake County Convalescent Home with more than 30 plus years of service. She enjoyed playing Skip-bo, Seek and Find and bingo; but her greatest love was her family and grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Anna's name to Disabled American Veterans or an animal rescue of one's choice.
