HOBART - Anna Rose Benson, age 88 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1933, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Philip Everett and Ruth Werno (nee Trader). Anna had worked as a bookkeeper for Mellick's and in the Jewelry and Watch Department at JCPenney's. She was a "Crochet Queen" and was also an avid reader, and bowler. Ann loved spending time with her family as well as the family pet, "Prince". Her children were able to spend her last moments by her side. Singing to her and recounting memories so she could hear their voices. She loved the holidays but especially Thanksgiving. She loved football. She was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. The family has decided to privately remember their beloved mother and grandmother