Anna Rose Benson

Anna Rose Benson

April 16, 1933 - November 24, 2021

HOBART - Anna Rose Benson, age 88 a longtime Hobart resident passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021. She was born on April 16, 1933, in Terre Haute, Indiana to the late Philip Everett and Ruth Werno (nee Trader). Anna had worked as a bookkeeper for Mellick's and in the Jewelry and Watch Department at JCPenney's. She was a "Crochet Queen" and was also an avid reader, and bowler. Ann loved spending time with her family as well as the family pet, "Prince". Her children were able to spend her last moments by her side. Singing to her and recounting memories so she could hear their voices. She loved the holidays but especially Thanksgiving. She loved football. She was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. The family has decided to privately remember their beloved mother and grandmother

She is survived by her children: Scott (Jill Wagner) Benson of Nashville, IN; James G. (Teresa Fisher) Benson, Jr. of Hobart, IN; Pamela (Richard) Giertz of The Villages, FL; Glenn (Julia) Benson of Norwalk, CT; Heather (Mike Varella) Benson of Hobart, IN; one brother, Arlie Werno of GA; 10 grandchildren, nine great -grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Benson; infant daughter, Tracey Lynn Benson; one son, Martin Lawrence Benson; two sisters: Delores Jones, and Paulette Reeder; and one brother, Phillip Everett Werno of Portage, IN.

Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109. To leave a condolence visit www.Reesfuneralhomes.com

