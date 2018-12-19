VALPARAISO, IN - Anna 'Ruthie' Boteler, age 62, of Valparaiso, passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018. She was born on December 7, 1956 in Gary, IN to Forrest Earl and Margaret Ann (Ray) Tomlinson.
Ruthie is survived by her sons, David Tomlinson and Bryan (Jenn) Bush; daughters, Jennifer Bush, Sarah (Jon) Britton and Carly Boteler; brother, Jim (Linda) Freels; sister, Bert (Dan) McGlothin; 14 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Boteler; brother, Floyd Freels; sister, Patricia Smith.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor John Allen officiating. Burial to follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Porter County Animal Shelter, 3355 Bertholet Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Feline Community Network, P.O. Box 1013 Portage, IN 46368. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.