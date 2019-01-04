WHITEWRIGHT, TX - Anna Sieburg (nee Schmidt), age 96, of Whitewright, Texas formerly of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. She was born February 1, 1922 to Joseph and Anna (Loch) Schmidt.
Anna is survived by her daughters: Patricia Perry of Lowell, IN and Pamela (George) Goldthwaite of Whitewright, TX; grandsons: Philip James, Michael (Angela) James, Christopher James, Craig (Jennifer) Goldthwaite, George Goldthwaite and Matthew (Brittney) Goldthwaite; great-grandchildren: Adler James and Morgan Goldthwaite; sister: Lorraine Basile; sister-in-law: Judy Sieburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband: Philip Sieburg; parents: Joseph and Anna Schmidt; great-granddaughter: infant Kaitlin Marie James; sisters: Mary (Clayton) Shoup, Barbara (Jake) Kreiter, Kay (John) Meszaros, Lee (Kelly) Ball; brothers- in-law: Peter (Barbara) Sieburg and Raymond Sieburg.
Anna graduated from Merrillville High School in 1940. In 1952, after leaving Pittsburgh, PA, Anna and Phil bought Schmidt's Restaurant from her parents. There were few customers at that time. When Merrillville High School was being built, one construction worker tried her home cooking and within a week or so, from word-of-mouth, the restaurant was packed with the crew of workers. Her made-from-scratch struedel was a big hit with all of her daily and weekend customers. Anna was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, reading and watching her Indianapolis Colts win!
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whitewright Public Library, 200 West Grand Street, Whitewright, TX 75491 or Northern Lights Sled Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 7281, Greenwood, IN 46142-6423.
To view directions and sign Anna's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219)769-3322.